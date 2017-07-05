*LIST* The Top Baby Names Of 2017…So Far

July 5, 2017 8:57 PM By Frank Williams Jr.

We’re now more than half way through 2017, and it seems like new parents are choosing to stay away from the usual popular baby names out there, at least when it comes to boys.

Nameberry just released their list of the most popular baby names for 2017…so far, and several new names are popping up for boys. Overall, Asher has taken over the top spot from Ezra, while 20% of the Top 100 is made up of new boy names, like Jasper and Theodore, with Kane, Magnus, Rhett and Arlo, also moving up in the rankings.

As for girls, the most popular names are still pretty popular, with Olivia continuing to hold on to the top spot, followed by Amelia and Charlotte. Among the new names in the Top Ten are Evelyn, Penelope and Eleanor. New girl names debuting in the Top 100 this year include Celeste, Ines, Fiona, Saskia and Alexandra

Top Ten Boys Names For 2017..So Far

  1. Asher
  2. Atticus
  3. Jack
  4. Ezra
  5. Theodore
  6. Milo
  7. Jasper
  8. Oliver
  9. Silas
  10. Wyatt

Top Ten Girls Names For 2017…So Far

  1. Olivia
  2. Amelia
  3. Charlotte
  4. Isla
  5. Isabella
  6. Ava
  7. Aurora
  8. Evelyn
  9. Penelope
  10. Eleanor

Source: Nameberry

