Joey Chestnut Sets Record Winning Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut has set a new record and, once again, is the hot dog eating champion. To make his mark, Chestnut scarfed down 72 dogs and buns to win the Nathan’s annual Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 10thtime in New York. That’s a record number of hot dogs eaten for the competition, which takes place in every year on Independence Day. Oh – and he also set the record last year at 70.

Coming in second, Carmen Cincotti – with 62 hot dogs and Matt Stonie, who chowed down on 48.

On the women’s side, Miki Sudo defended her title by wolfing down 41 hot dogs – her personal best – and became a four-time Mustard Belt champ. Michelle Lesco, finished second with 32½ swallowed and Sonya “Black Widow” Thomas was third with 30. The contest has been held at Coney Island in New York since 1972.

ONE MORE THING! While all the attention was on the big names, there’s someone else that stole the hearts of onlookers: 73-year-old Rich “The Locust” LeFevre. He may have come in 10th, but with 29 dogs and buns down, he won the fan vote for sure. While he didn’t win yesterday, he has taken home titles in eating pizza, Spam, Huevos Rancheros and much more. And by the way? His wife, Carlene, is also a competitive eater.

Source: Nathan’s