Hunter Hayes Doing Some Good With Zappos

July 5, 2017 5:27 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Hunter Hayes has teamed with online shoe retailer Zappos to do some good. Hunter has worked with the company to create “The Rescue Collection,” named after his latest single “Rescue,” which will feature shoes inspired by artwork that is showcased in the video for the song.

Proceeds from the limited line will go towards Zappos for Good, which benefits several organizations including the CMA Foundation and Zappos’ Pawlidayz pet adoption drive.

“I’ve always loved what music and charity organizations can do together, and I think the tie in with this song is undeniable,” Hunter shares. “We’ve seen the power of music in so many ways and I wanted ‘Rescue’ to be a song that we used for good.”

