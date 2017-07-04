Miranda Lambert’s 9 Most Adorable Pet Posts

By Abby Hassler
Miranda Lambert loves animals. While this might be the understatement of the century, her charity work with her MuttNation Foundation shows that she isn’t afraid to stick up for the furry loved ones she posts so much about on social media.
So just how many pets does Lambert care for? By her own estimate, the country star owns seven dogs, four cats, five horses, and two mini-horses. That’s a lot of animals under one roof.
While Lambert seems to be quickly acquiring her own personal zoo, her fans certainly enjoy her adorable, hilarious and downright silly posts of her furry friends. Here are our top ten most adorable pet posts.
In case you thought we were joking about the seven dogs…
That’s a lot of vodka for a little dog.
Riding her beloved Gypsy Vanner horse, Leiani, into the sunset.
Every now and then I decide to re-join the world of social media and post something really personal. Not promoting anyone or anything. Not selling a better version of myself to anyone or trying to look cool like we all do all the time. Just a picture that either I or someone I know and care about took the time to take and see the beauty in. This is one of those moments that im proud of. My friend Tommy snapped it on a trail ride on his phone at golden hour on the farm in TN. What a blessing. I'm wearing yoga pants and no makeup and im on the back of my beloved Leiani. A Gypsy Vanner horse. 💗. But... Last night I was all dolled up and "out on the town" with my sweet man at the CMA awards in Nashville. I was excited about the night and posted a picture. Just now when I looked I realized so many comments were judgmental and negative. Cowardly people hiding behind a keyboard or a cell phone writing their useless comments about our eyes and clothes and body language. What a bunch of bull shit. Thank y'all for reminding me why I read books , write songs, and spend most of my time with animals and people I trust and love. And one last thing..... "Words are things. You must be careful, careful about calling people out of their names, using racial pejoratives and sexual pejoratives and all that ignorance. Don’t do that. Some day we’ll be able to measure the power of words. I think they are things. They get on the walls. They get in your wallpaper. They get in your rugs, in your upholstery, and your clothes, and finally in to you." Maya Angelou
Dogs, Law and Order SVU, crafts and cocktails … What more could you need?
Friday night lights... Perfect date night with my mutts. Homemade healthy meal, Law and Order SVU, crafts and cocktails. 2017 here we come. #dogdate #nomakeup #fitnessfriday #newyearnewme #wine #imworkinonit #survivedchristmas #atleastmyhairisdone #addedhashtag #iprocessthingsslowly @thedryhousenashville
“Let’s be fierce and make this weekend our B—-.”
Say hello to Thelma and Louise.
In honor of the 25th anniversary of "Thelma and Louise"... Meet Thelma and Louise! (And I don't mean me and @harps226 👸👸🏽 ) I adopted these two beauties from Texas to keep watch over the mini horses! Thanks to the @muttnationfoundation team they are safe and sound at their new forever home!!! I'm in love. #7luckydogs #farmgirls #loveashelterpet #Pyreneesposin' #theyrescuedme #miniwranglers #2isbetterthanone
Twinsies.
#AdorableSnowball
Celebrating with her sweet furry family.
