Kelsey Ballerini just dropped the video her latest single “Legends,” and we dare you not to get a bit teary eyed by the end of it. The clip follows a couple’s romance from beginning to end, and we mean tragic end. The clip is cut with shots of Kelsea singing the tune on a cliff in Big Sur, California.

“Legends” is the first single from Kacey’s upcoming sophomore album. So far there’s no word on when that album will be released.