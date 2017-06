While Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum were working on their first record, they would take writing breaks at a local Cracker Barrel restaurant. At the time, the trio had yet to figure out their band name, so Dave came up with an off-the-wall idea — pick one off the restaurant’s menu.

His choice was “Sunrise Sampler,” which is the name of one of Cracker Barrel’s popular breakfast platters. Hillary, on the other hand, was all for the name “Chicken ‘n’ Dumplins.”