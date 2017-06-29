Garth Brooks Shares Space Station Selfie

Brooks shared a very cool photo from his visit to NASA's Mission Control. June 29, 2017 3:19 PM
Garth Brooks is having a blast at NASA, no pun intended.

The singer took to social media this afternoon to share a very cool photo of his visit to NASA’s Mission Control in Houston, TX.

“Could this be the longest distance selfie EVER? HA!!!!” Brooks wrote as he shared a photo of himself and wife Trisha Yearwood. In the background is screen featuring what we presume is a live shot of the International Space Station, with astronauts Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson.

Check out Garth’s long distance selfie below.

