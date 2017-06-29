Garth Brooks Shares Space Station Selfie

Garth Brooks is having a blast at NASA, no pun intended.
The singer took to social media this afternoon to share a very cool photo of his visit to NASA’s Mission Control in Houston, TX.
“Could this be the longest distance selfie EVER? HA!!!!” Brooks wrote as he shared a photo of himself and wife Trisha Yearwood. In the background is screen featuring what we presume is a live shot of the International Space Station, with astronauts Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson.
Check out Garth’s long distance selfie below.
Could this be the longest distance selfie EVER? HA!!!! @Astro2fish @AstroPeggy @NASA THANK YOU!!! love, g & T… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 29, 2017
