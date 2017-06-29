Eric and Jessie Back for Season 3!

June 29, 2017 11:16 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Eric Decker, Jessie james Decker

Fans of this reality show will be super excited to hear that Eric and Jessie are back!  The new season kicks off Sept. 6th on E!.  The country music star, Jessie James Decker, stopped by E!’s Daily Pop with the news!

“We took a really big break because as soon as I had Vivianne, I just remember looking at her in the hospital bed and we were just finishing season two and I was like, ‘You know what? I need a break,'” Jessie revealed. “And I don’t want my infant children around cameras right now. I want just this personal time. I don’t want this around us. So it was really important to me. We took three years, almost four years break from the show. And it just finally felt like it was OK and the time to do it.”

After being released from the Jets, Eric Decker just got picked up to play for the Tennessee Titans! The family definitely has some new adventures ahead of them!  Season 3 will follow Eric’s careers, and will show fans her  “amazing family life.”

“We want to showcase what family is like for us,” she gushed. “We sit down at the dinner table every night together and say our prayers and thank god for our food and just talk to each other. That’s really important to showcase I think, that love you have for each other as a family.”

So are you exciting for season three?!

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!

Listen Live