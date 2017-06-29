American Pickers Coming Back To Michigan In August

June 29, 2017 10:00 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

If you are a collector of antiques or a fan of American Pickers, get ready! Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz will be travelling through Michigan this August! The Freemont Area Chamber of Commerce posted on their Facebook that they were contacted by the show to let them know if they know of any large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through. If you are one of these, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

