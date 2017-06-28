Rascal Flatts Crash A Wedding

Rascal Flatts crashed a wedding but the definately were not unwanted guests. The band shared video of their surprise appearance at the Wisconsin wedding of Brandon and Sara McInnis, who were totally shocked when the guys came in to perform the song for their first dance, the band’s hit “Bless the Broken Rode.”

Rascal Flatts found out about the wedding when a family friend decided to email them, knowing that they’d be in town to play Country USA in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and to her surprise they agreed.

Source: Rascal Flatts