Hungry Howie’s to Offer 4-Cent Pizzas All Fourth of July Weekend

By: Jon Corrigan

Hungry Howie’s is offer 1-topping medium pizzas for 4-cents to customers who purchase a large 1-topping pizza at regular price this Fourth of July.

The deal is valid for online and carry-out orders July 1-4 at participating Hungry Howie’s locations. Use the code JULY4.

The Michigan-based pizza chain, headquartered in Madison Heights, is the 11th largest pizza chain in the U.S., and is known for its flavored crust options, such as original, garlic herb, onion, Cajun and more.

To find a Hungry Howie’s location near you, click here.