How Much It Really Costs To Be A Wedding Guest

Just because June is almost over doesn’t mean wedding season is over, and lots of people will be spending their summer weekends all dressed up for someone’s affair when they could be at the beach. And while there’s no doubt weddings cost the bride and groom a lot of money, the whole thing isn’t too cheap for guests either.

So, how much exactly does it cost for someone to go to a wedding? Well, according to a new report, the average wedding guest will wind up spending $888 for each wedding they go to, with that number going up to $1,000 for those in the wedding party. While that number may seem like a lot, it does include expenses like clothes, transportation, hotel, and gifts.

Of course, there are some ways to avoid some of those expenses. It’s easy to save by just wearing something you already have in the closet, but it turns out more than half of people buy a new outfit for a wedding, with the average person shelling out about $81. If you don’t want to re-wear something you already own, experts suggest trying to borrow or rent a dress, which will basically be new to you.

As for the wedding gift, that cost varies, but the average person will spend about $118 on something special for the bride and groom. If you want to keep the gift costs to a minimum, experts suggest heading to the couple’s wedding registry fast before all the cheap items are snagged. Or you can try going in together with other guests to get a bigger ticketed item. And then there’s always the more personal option, which may not cost a lot but will be from the heart.

