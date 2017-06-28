Gunnar and The Grizzly Boys Talk New Album & Hoedown Fun!

Our Michigan homeboys, Gunnar and The Grizzly Boys, are back to play another Hoedown for us! They stopped by to talk to Roxanne about what they’ve been up to since last years Hoedown. Take a listen!

Gates open up at 3:30p so get to the Hoedown early to catch their show at 4p! Great seats still available! Here’s a few of my favorites!

Gunnar and the Grizzly Boys play all over the state of Michigan. If you can’t catch them at the Hoedown keep your eyes open for when they come to town near you! They tweeted out this upcoming show.