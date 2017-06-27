Thomas Rhett Not Quite Ready For Baby Number 2

June 27, 2017 9:14 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

A little over a month ago, Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren welcomed their first daughter, Willa, to America. Now, the happy couple has just a few weeks left until daughter number-two arrives.

So, are they ready for a newborn? “We don’t have any idea what we’re doing — at all. And I feel like we kind of got spoiled on the front end because Willa sleeps like 12 hours a night, so that’s not gonna happen when the newborn comes. Obviously, she doesn’t know it, but we’re kind of just trying to keep saying our newborn’s name and trying to get her used to the fact that there will be a sister here in about a month.”

Luckily, Thomas has a little break from his Home Team tour, which kicks off again in September.

