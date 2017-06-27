Glitter Boobs Are Summer’s Hottest Festival Trend

How do you stay cool and stay on-trend at this summer’s music festivals? Some women are daring to bare their glitter boobs. And that’s exactly what it sounds like, instead of shirts and tank tops, they’re sporting stick-on gems, sparkles, and glitter for a fun, festive look.

The trend was a big hit at the recent Glastonbury festival, where women covered their breasts with sparkly paint, rainbow gems and sometimes nipple tassels. Glitter gurus

The Gypsy Shrine even had a stand to help people get their sparkle on. And as you can imagine, glitter boobs are very popular on social media, because who wouldn’t want to show off all that boobie bling.

So if you’re into the jewel-encrusted cleavage, here are some tips to get the look at home:

Splurge on better quality sticky gems with good adhesive on the back

Use a fixing gel or hair gel on your skin before sprinkling glitter and gems on

Set the sparkles with hair spray

Decorate your arms, face, and hair as well, so you complete the look

Not feeling like going topless? You don’t have to, you can wear a bra or crop top underneath and still be a glittery goddess.

Source: New York Post