Genius Develops Drone That Can Plant A Billion Trees

June 27, 2017 10:12 PM By Frank Williams Jr.

Australian engineer Susan Graham has developed a drone that can scan the land for the best spots to grow trees and then launch seeds into the soil. She says it can plant in areas that were inaccessible before, like the sides of steep hills.

We lose more than 15 billion trees a year because of deforestation, but Graham says we’re only planting about nine billion trees a year, so we’re still losing six billion trees. But her drone is capable of planting a billion a year!

The BioCarbon Engineering team Graham is working with is made up of researchers from across the globe. The drone they’ve created can plant at “10 times the rate of hand planting and at 20% of the cost.”

Source: The Week

