Dierks Bentley Picks “What The Hell Did I Say” As His Next Single

June 27, 2017 7:41 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Dierks Bentley has chosen “What The Hell Did I Say” as the next single off his album “Black.” Dierks is such a fan of the song that it actually inspired the title of his current trek, the “What The Hell Tour.”

“We named the tour after this song hoping that it would be a single this summer because it perfectly captures the anything-goes spirit out there this year,” Dierks shares. “It’s crazy right now with Cole (Swindwll) and (Jon) Pardi…every night is better than the one before…just when you think it can’t get any more fun, it does. I’ve worked my whole career to have a tour like this one.”

  • ONE MORE THING! Dierks just celebrated his most recent number one, the title track of his record “Black,” and he says judging by how fans reacted in concert he knew it was going to be a song that had a big “impact.” He says that when you see fans “getting excited” for a song just from the first few notes of music, “you can tell …some number ones are better than others.”

Source: Dierks Bentley

