Attention Neighbors: TLC’s Casting “Trading Spaces”

June 27, 2017 7:33 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Do you and your neighbor need a room renovated? You might be able to get it done for free AND be on TV. TLC’s “Trading Spaces” is now casting people for the show’s reboot.

People who participate on the show will hand over the keys to their home and they, along with a designer and carpenter, will re-imagine a room. At the same time, their neighbor will also have a room makeover — but neither homeowner gets to have any input in the design process or outcome.

Look for the new and improved “Trading Spaces” to air sometime next year. For information, click here.

Source: People

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
WYCD Hoedown 2017: Ticket InfoThis year's event will take place June 30 at DTE. Tickets are on sale now!

Listen Live