Official Stage Schedule for WYCD Hoedown 2017

This Friday, June 30, the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown returns to DTE Energy Music Theatre for a night of great country music.

Below are the set times and stage schedule for the 2017 Hoedown. Keep in mind, these times are subject to change.

Doors are at 3:30 p.m., music begins at 4 p.m.

There are three stage again for the 2017 Hoedown; outside of the West Gate (Nashville in the Neighborhood), inside the Pine Tap and the Main Stage inside DTE.

• 4:00-4:30: Gunnar & the Grizzly Boys (Nashville in the Neighborhood)

• 4:30-5:00: Annabelle Road (Pine Tap)

• 5:00-5:30: Trent Harmon (Nashville in the Neighborhood)

• 5:30-6:00: Russell Dickerson (Pine Tap)

• 6:00-6:30: Midland (Nashville in the Neighborhood)

• 6:30-7:00: Seth Ennis (Pine Tap)

• 7:00-7:30: Kristian Bush (Nashville in the Neighborhood)

• 7:30-7:50: Brett Young (Main Stage)

• 8:05-8:50: Kelsea Ballerini (Main Stage)

• 9:15: Lady Antebellum (Main Stage)