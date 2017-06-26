Toby Keith Drops “Wacky Tobaccy”

June 26, 2017 6:28 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

As promised, Toby Keith just dropped his new song “Wacky Tobaccy,” along with a video that features weed connoisseur Willie Nelson.

The video has Toby and his band jamming on his tour bus, with Willie joining in after a hot box session in the tour bus bathroom. The clip ends with everybody getting the munchies, which they satisfy with pizza, cheeseburgers and more.

  • ONE MORE THING: Toby just announced a new show set for July 20th at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater. It’s Toby’s first headlining gig in Nashville in 13 years. Tickets for the concert go on sale Wednesday.

Source: Toby Keith

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Play H-O-R-S-E with Brett Young at HoedownYou also get signed photo, hat, t-shirt and free transportation to-and-from Hoedown courtesy of Lyft!
The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
WYCD Hoedown 2017: Ticket InfoThis year's event will take place June 30 at DTE. Tickets are on sale now!

Listen Live