Toby Keith Drops “Wacky Tobaccy”

As promised, Toby Keith just dropped his new song “Wacky Tobaccy,” along with a video that features weed connoisseur Willie Nelson.

The video has Toby and his band jamming on his tour bus, with Willie joining in after a hot box session in the tour bus bathroom. The clip ends with everybody getting the munchies, which they satisfy with pizza, cheeseburgers and more.

ONE MORE THING: Toby just announced a new show set for July 20th at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater. It’s Toby’s first headlining gig in Nashville in 13 years. Tickets for the concert go on sale Wednesday.

Source: Toby Keith