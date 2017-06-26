Kelsea Ballerini Dishes On Wedding Details

One of the hardest parts of planning a wedding is the process of narrowing down your guest list. While Kelsea Ballerini and her fiance Morgan Evans want as many loved ones as possible to be a part of their big day, they decided to not invite one specific group of people — their exes.

Although Kelsea doesn’t want to have former flames at her wedding, she does want karaoke at the reception, but she won’t hand the mic off to just anyone. In a recent interview, she shared her karaoke rule, saying, “It’s only for the people that aren’t in the music industry. You can’t be good at karaoke; it’s not allowed.”

She’s also planning on wearing three different outfits for the festivities, one of which will differ greatly from the event’s overall vibe. The 23-year-old explained, “The whole wedding will be pretty untraditional so I think that having a long, white dress is the only traditional part we will have.”

