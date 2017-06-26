Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Celebrate Their 11th Anniversary

Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary yesterday and they both took to Facebook to celebrate.

Keith shared some sweet pictures of him and his gal, captioning them, “Happy Anniversary Babygirl. Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!! – KU.”

Nicole also wished her hubby a happy anniversary with a throwback photo from their wedding, writing, “11 years of love that I thank God for every day. I love you Keith Lionel more and more. Happy anniversary.”

Source: Keith Urban