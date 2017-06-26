Jacob Davis’s Opry Debut, Big Sean’s Detroit Tiger Collab, Miranda Lambert & More in ‘Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up’

Jacob Davis made his Grand Ole Opry debut this weekend! Catch him this Thursday night at our FREE Night Before the Hoedown concert downtown at Campus Martius!
Detroit’s Big Sean announced his collab with the Detroit Tigers! His collection of hats comes out this Thursday.
To celebrate Big Sean will throw out the first pitch at Thursday’s game!
Lakeshake Fest hit Chicago this weekend. Miranda Lambert was the star of the show!
However, Miranda enjoyed watching other artist on the side stage and she was digging this girl!
A little twitter fun went down with William Michael Morgan and the Brothers Osborne this weekend.
This semi feud went on for a little bit with fans like me weighing in!
Eventually things get squashed!
Kane Brown had a show in Memphis and covered Sam Hunt with a little help from the crowd!
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman celebrated their anniversary yesterday. These two are so adorable!
My favorite country couple always share their fun!
What was your favorite celebrity moment you saw this weekend on social media?