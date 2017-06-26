Jacob Davis’s Opry Debut, Big Sean’s Detroit Tiger Collab, Miranda Lambert & More in ‘Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up’

Jacob Davis made his Grand Ole Opry debut this weekend! Catch him this Thursday night at our FREE Night Before the Hoedown concert downtown at Campus Martius!

I'll always remember this one. A huge thank you to my family, friends, fans and most of all the @opry. Unbelievable. #honored #grandoleopry pic.twitter.com/jWOWac9tmX — Jacob Davis (@JacobDavisMusic) June 24, 2017

Detroit’s Big Sean announced his collab with the Detroit Tigers! His collection of hats comes out this Thursday.

The classic Detroit baseball hats mean so much to me, I been wearing them my whole life & now Im happy to announce I'm designing my own line — Sean Don (@BigSean) June 23, 2017

Luv to @neweracap for giving me this opportunity, the collection drops 6/29 in select @lids nationwide. pic.twitter.com/dGpnKo1Ts0 — Sean Don (@BigSean) June 23, 2017

To celebrate Big Sean will throw out the first pitch at Thursday’s game!

I'm also throwing the @tigers first pitch next Thursday at 1:05pm. — Sean Don (@BigSean) June 23, 2017

Lakeshake Fest hit Chicago this weekend. Miranda Lambert was the star of the show!

However, Miranda enjoyed watching other artist on the side stage and she was digging this girl!

"Little Dive Bar In Dahlonega"💗👏loved watching @ashleymcbryde at @LakeShakeFest. A GIRL singing a COUNTRY song she wrote. #morelikthisplease pic.twitter.com/UJjqlQisST — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) June 24, 2017

A little twitter fun went down with William Michael Morgan and the Brothers Osborne this weekend.

Best part of the day you ask? Was just asked which one of us was Cody Johnson's tour manager by William Michael Morgan. — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) June 24, 2017

Hey boys After asking that and realizing who you were under the shades, I thought we had a good quick conversation. Guess not. #aintmyfault https://t.co/v72iu8mMEn — WilliamMichaelMorgan (@wmmorgan) June 24, 2017

This semi feud went on for a little bit with fans like me weighing in!

Shit happens! I once asked Ted Nugent if he was the janitor backstage 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/KvyF5W5NNL — Roxanne WYCD (@RoxanneSteele) June 24, 2017

Eventually things get squashed!

Ha! We genuinely thought it was hilarious. Wasn't trying to start anything with anyone. We were dressed down in all black in his defense. https://t.co/5thXkq6kPx — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) June 24, 2017

Haha. I'll wear a name tag too. Let's squash this now. It was all a misunderstanding. Love those boys and their music and what the stand for https://t.co/n4I8qhjflI — WilliamMichaelMorgan (@wmmorgan) June 24, 2017

Kane Brown had a show in Memphis and covered Sam Hunt with a little help from the crowd!

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman celebrated their anniversary yesterday. These two are so adorable!

Happy Anniversary Babygirl

Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!! – KU pic.twitter.com/vUy0yDxymu — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) June 25, 2017

My favorite country couple always share their fun!

What was your favorite celebrity moment you saw this weekend on social media?