Dierks Bentley is Taking a Vacation …From His Phone

Bentley is trading his iPHone for a typewriter. June 26, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Dierks Bentley

By Abby Hassler

It looks like Dierks Bentley is taking a well-deserved vacation …from his phone. The country singer took to social media today (June 26) to announce his technology sabbatical and asked his fans to wish him luck.

Related: Dierks Bentley’s 3-Year-Old Son Breaks His Arm on Tour

He took a photo of everything he said he would need for this “experience,” which includes a book about flying, a camera, notepad, guitar tuner and an old fashioned typewriter.

As a caption, Bentley wrote, “amazing how much you can do with the iphone but equally amazing what an addictive little device it is. it sometimes feels like the never ending blitzkrieg of news, info, etc is sucking any intelligent thought out of my brain…and there isn’t too much in there to begin with! thinking the typewriter might be a little over the top…let you know you it goes…………”

Check out the post below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
WYCD Hoedown 2017: Ticket InfoThis year's event will take place June 30 at DTE. Tickets are on sale now!

Listen Live