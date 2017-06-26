Chris Janson Embraces His Roots in ‘Redneck Life’ Video

"I'll take a Mountain Dew over a silver spoon any ole day of the week." June 26, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: Chris Janson

By Abby Hassler

Chris Janson embraces his roots in his new music video for “Redneck Life,” off his latest EP Fix a Drink, which arrived earlier this month.

Related: Chris Janson Releases Fun New Single ‘Fix A Drink’

In the video, Janson stands in full cameo by the bank of a slow-moving creek, while he names off all the “redneck” experiences that “chose him,” such as cutoff jeans, cheap cigarettes, and hunting.

“I believe in staying true to your roots, and I believe that if you’re going to make music for a fan base,” Janson told Rolling Stone. “I know as a listener, I want to be able to believe who I am listening to, and I am that kind of guy. No matter what the subject matter in my songs, in some form or facet I have lived, am living, or plan to be living that song.”

Watch “Redneck Life” below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
WYCD Hoedown 2017: Ticket InfoThis year's event will take place June 30 at DTE. Tickets are on sale now!

Listen Live