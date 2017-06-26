Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore Detroit this January

By: Jon Corrigan

Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

The country singer announced plans to visit to Detroit next year, with a performance at The Fillmore Detroit on Saturday, January 27. Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, June 30.

During a visit to Detroit in August 2015, as part of Kenny Chesney’s The Big Revival Tour, Rice made his appreciation for the Motor City known with a tweet that read, “Not sure what America has missed, but Detroit, yes Detroit, is one of the most alive, greatest cities in America.”

Not sure what America has missed, but Detroit, yes Detroit, is one of the most alive, greatest cities in America. pic.twitter.com/2vJ52k7w8E — Chase Rice (@ChaseRiceMusic) August 22, 2015

.