Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore Detroit this January

By: Jon Corrigan
Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.
The country singer announced plans to visit to Detroit next year, with a performance at The Fillmore Detroit on Saturday, January 27. Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, June 30.
During a visit to Detroit in August 2015, as part of Kenny Chesney’s The Big Revival Tour, Rice made his appreciation for the Motor City known with a tweet that read, “Not sure what America has missed, but Detroit, yes Detroit, is one of the most alive, greatest cities in America.”
