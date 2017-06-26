Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore Detroit this January

June 26, 2017 8:00 AM By Jon Corrigan

Jon Corrigan

Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

The country singer announced plans to visit to Detroit next year, with a performance at The Fillmore Detroit on Saturday, January 27.  Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, June 30.

During a visit to Detroit in August 2015, as part of Kenny Chesney’s The Big Revival Tour, Rice made his appreciation for the Motor City known with a tweet that read, “Not sure what America has missed, but Detroit, yes Detroit, is one of the most alive, greatest cities in America.”

