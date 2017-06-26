Carly Pearce Says To Her Ex, “Thanks for the Song!”

Sometimes the best songs are inspired by the worst situations, and newcomer Carly Pearce knows this all too well. A terrible breakup led to the creation of her debut single, “Every Little Thing.”

So, what does the ex who inspired the song have to say about it, or does he even know it exists? “I have not talked to him in years. I think that if he hears the song he will know that it’s about him. I wonder if he knows it’s about him? I wish him well and really do thank him for the song.”

Looks like everything worked out just fine for Carly. Catch Carly with Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lauren Duski from The Voice and more at the Rockin’ Country Music Festival in Taylor on Sept 8th and 9th!