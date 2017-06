Brad Paisley is coming to Netflix but not for his singing. Earlier this year Brad hosted two comedy shows as part of the Wild West Comedy Festival in Nashville, and now those shows are being turned into a one-hour comedy special that will air on the streaming service.

“Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo” will debut August 15th and feature comedians Nate Bargatze, John Heffron, Jon Reep, Sarah Tiana and Mike E. Winfield, with David Hasselhoff and Reba McEntire also scheduled to appear.

Source: Music Row