Blake Shelton is Ready for Some NASCAR

Blake Shelton is ready for the next stretch of the NASCAR season.

The singer once again appears in the opening theme for this year’s coverage on NBC, performing his hit “Bringing Back the Sunshine.” The promotional clip also features twenty of the sport’s most popular drivers including Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch and Joey Logano.

“We are excited Blake is back this season to kick off our 2017 NASCAR coverage. He resonates well with both the avid NASCAR fan and casual viewer,” said Tripp Dixon VP and Creative Director at NBC Sports Group. “This year’s show open focuses on the drivers that make this sport shine, and highlights moments with them interacting with their families, crews, and fans.”

The first of the final 20 races to determine the 2017 Series Champion will air this Saturday, July 1 from Daytona International Speedway.

Check out the new spot below.