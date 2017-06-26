Blake Shelton is Ready for Some NASCAR

Shelton appears alongside twenty popular drivers in a new spot. June 26, 2017 7:45 PM
Filed Under: Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is ready for the next stretch of the NASCAR season.

Related: Blake Shelton Wishes Carson Daly a Happy Birthday, as Only He Can

The singer once again appears in the opening theme for this year’s coverage on NBC, performing his hit “Bringing Back the Sunshine.” The promotional clip also features twenty of the sport’s most popular drivers including Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch and Joey Logano.

“We are excited Blake is back this season to kick off our 2017 NASCAR coverage. He resonates well with both the avid NASCAR fan and casual viewer,” said Tripp Dixon VP and Creative Director at NBC Sports Group. “This year’s show open focuses on the drivers that make this sport shine, and highlights moments with them interacting with their families, crews, and fans.”

The first of the final 20 races to determine the 2017 Series Champion will air this Saturday, July 1 from Daytona International Speedway.

Check out the new spot below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
WYCD Hoedown 2017: Ticket InfoThis year's event will take place June 30 at DTE. Tickets are on sale now!

Listen Live