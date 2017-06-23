Midland Share Their Cure For A Hangover

The guys in Midland have a hit on their hands with their single “Drinkin’ Problem,” but that doesn’t mean they have all the answers when it comes to recovering from a night of imbibing a bit too much.

While bassist Cameron Duddy admits “there is no real way around it,” he does share that drinking “top shelf stuff” helps, as does drinking a lot of water before bed.

Meanwhile, lead singer Mark Wystrach swears to his mother that the band’s motto is, “everything in moderation,” although he jokes that includes, “moderation sometimes.” He says if you’ve had to much, you sometimes have to just “white knuckle it through it,” or you can just have a Bloody Mary “and jump right back on it.”

You can put these cures to use after watching Midland at the WYCD Hoedown on June 30th at DTE Energy Music Theater!

Source: Midland