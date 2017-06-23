Midland Share Their Cure For A Hangover

June 23, 2017 6:32 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

The guys in Midland have a hit on their hands with their single “Drinkin’ Problem,” but that doesn’t mean they have all the answers when it comes to recovering from a night of imbibing a bit too much.

While bassist Cameron Duddy admits “there is no real way around it,” he does share that drinking “top shelf stuff” helps, as does drinking a lot of water before bed.

Meanwhile, lead singer Mark Wystrach swears to his mother that the band’s motto is, “everything in moderation,” although he jokes that includes, “moderation sometimes.” He says if you’ve had to much, you sometimes have to just “white knuckle it through it,” or you can just have a Bloody Mary “and jump right back on it.”

You can put these cures to use after watching Midland at the WYCD Hoedown on June 30th at DTE Energy Music Theater!

Source: Midland

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Play H-O-R-S-E with Brett Young at HoedownYou also get signed photo, hat, t-shirt and free transportation to-and-from Hoedown courtesy of Lyft!
The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!

Listen Live