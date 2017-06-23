Awesome Dad Plays With Deployed Neighbor’s Son Every Day

Sometimes you’re fortunate enough to live in a community where you get to know your neighbors and can lend each other a helping hand. That’s definitely the case for Barbara Kelly and her five-year-old son, Brian. While her husband is deployed to Syria, her little boy has been bonding with their neighbor in Illinois.

Molly Cravens shared the story on Twitter about her young neighbor coming to hang out and work in the yard with her dad, Dean, while his own dad is serving in the Air Force overseas. And Dad Cravens even went to Brian’s house on Father’s Day to spend time with his pal.

This is our little neighbor. His dad is deployed in Syria and everyday he comes to the door asking to work with our dad. Appreciate today💓 pic.twitter.com/RdAHwh2Thm — Molly Cravens (@Molly_Cravens17) June 18, 2017

“The fact that he started to cling on to my dad is just the sweetest thing,” 16-year-old Molly explains. “We love having Brian around and love seeing how happy they make each other.”

Source: BuzzFeed