Roxanne’s Hometown Rundown!

I'm so excited to launch a new community feature called "Hometown Rundown." There is always SO much going on in our communities so this is a place to share your charity events, from 5K walks, your church fish fry, cancer fundraisers, school events and more.

Here’s a few events coming up that YOU can support.

Bay-Rama Fishfly Festival on Wed. June 21st – Sun. June 25th located in Downtown New Baltimore. All the money raised from the festival goes to this non-profit organization dedicated to giving back to the City of New Baltimore. This 5 day festival features rides, fireworks, live bands, Kid’s Day on Saturday with FREE Games! For more info click HERE

Hudsonville Ice Cream’s Random Acts of Ice Cream now through Sept. 30th nominate someone special who’s doing great things and they have a chance to win a sweet treat from Hudsonville Ice Cream! Visit hudsonvilleicecream.com/random-acts and nominate someone deserving today! Winners chosen randomly.

Color Me Extraordinary Family Fun 5k on Sat. June 24th 8am at Avondale High School located at 2800 Waukegan St., Auburn Hills. Join WYCD’s Roxanne and bring the family for this great event for Easterseals Michigan. For more information click HERE!

Escape to Belle Isle Race! All proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Detroit The race is July 15 on beautiful Belle Isle. Runner check-in starts at 7am and the first race starts at 8:30am. Participants can choose from a 2mile, 5K, or 10K and there’s a Fun Run for the kids! All runners receive a shirt and medal. More information and to register click HERE or visit www.escapetobelleisle.com.

Cystic Fibrosis Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday July 23rd Come watch and support Law Enforcement verses the media in this charity game. Come cheer on Charlie Langton, Lauren Barthold, Jason Scott, Tom Milliken, Jeff Riger, Vickie Thomas, Dan Leach and more from CBS Radio! For more info and to donate click HERE and visit The Bonnell Foundation Facebook page to learn more about living with CF.

Autism Speaks Walk of Michigan Come join their kick off event on Aug. 12th at the Emagine Theater in Novi 10a-1p. It will be an Autism friendly day at the movies! Come learn about the walk and support one another. For more info on the kick off event click HERE!

Run to Set Her Free! Help End Human Trafficking with Woodside Bible Church in Troy. This 5K color run/walk is Sat, Sept. 9th at 9am Stoney Creek Metro Park 4300 Main Park Drive, Shelby Twp, Proceeds from the race will support victims of human trafficking on their journey to freedom by placing them in a 2-year rehabilitation program through the organization, Hope Against Trafficking. For more click HERE!

Autism Speaks Walk of Michigan on Sept. 16th at Kensington Metro Park at 9am. Visit their Facebook page and learn how you can get involved! There’s an open call meeting in Troy on June 7th. RSVP by June 6, 2017 to Lisa Radtke at lisa.radtke@autismspeaks.org To join a team, start a team or learn more visit their website http://www.autismspeaks.org or click HERE!

Kroger has teamed up with Children’s Miracle Network Purchase a $1, $5, $10 balloon at the register inside Kroger stores and all funds raised goes to Children’s Miracle Network! Funds are raised to provide critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care to patients. Here locally Kroger helps Beaumont hospital and Sparrow.

Kroger also supports the Ted Lindsay Foundation Look for the Autism $1 puzzle piece that can be purchased at all Kroger registers. All funds go to the Ted Lindsay foundation to help research autism and build awareness about children with autism.