Linda Lee Posthumously Inducted Into 2017 Country Radio Hall of Fame

By: Jon Corrigan

Linda Lee was forever cemented as a country music radio legend last night.

99.5 WYCD’s late on-air host was one of nine 2017 inductees into the Country Radio Hall of Fame on Wednesday at The Westin in Nashville, Tenn.

Kid Rock and CBS Radio’s Vice President of Programming Tim Roberts gave induction speeches on Lee’s behalf. Her husband, Jeff Young, and two daughters, Gina Holmes Mills and Alex Young, were also present for the ceremony.

Lee died on March 31 after a seven-month cancer battle. The Detroit native revealed her Stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis in September 2016, just a few months after celebrating her 20th year on the air at Detroit’s WYCD last July. She was diagnosed two weeks before her daughter’s wedding.

Longtime Detroit morning show host Joe Wade Formicola, who died on May 30 after a brief illness, was also posthumously inducted on Wednesday night.

Following Formicola’s passing, former WYCD morning jock Don Carpenter said, “If there’s a country radio station in Heaven, then it’s got one helluva morning show. Rest in Peace, my friends. #RIPJWF, #RIPLindaLee #RIPBobSchuman.”