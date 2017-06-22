Kacey Musgraves Meets With The Hollywood Medium

Kacey Musgraves was featured on last night’s episode of E!’s “Hollywood Medium,” where she hoped that medium Tyler Henry would help her find out more information about her grandmother’s mysterious death.

Her grandmother died in a house fire but Kacey had always been left to wonder what actually happened that night. “I wanna know what happened because she called 911 and said, ‘Hey my bed is on fire, my electrical blanket…there was a malfunction or something,’” she says. “ And then she just didn’t get out, she didn’t make it out.”

Tyler successfully connected with Kacey’s meemaw, who acknowledged her “pride” of Kacey. He even mentioned a tribute to her in song, which Kacey acknowledged was audio of her grandma telling a story that she included on her album.

As for her death, Tyler does mention a “house fire,” which is how Kacey’s grandmother died. He kept referring to Kacey’s grandmother mentioning a “fall,” suggesting she may have fallen or tripped, which prevented her from getting out of the fire.

He later brought up a body of water which he felt was by the house, and Kacey acknowledged that there is a pond by the home, and he suggested that her grandmother wanted her to rebuild or keep the land, and not only think about her death there.

Kacey later admitted the session helped give her closure because it answered a lot of questions she had had about her grandmother’s death. But she also called it “nuts” because of all the details he was able to describe.