By: Jon Corrigan

Amazon tweeted a “Lightning Deal” at 4:32 a.m. Thursday morning for a 79% off windproof ski mask. (Selling for $8.48 – regularly priced at $39.99.)

Sounds pretty mundane, right? Well, take a look for yourself.

Balaclava – Windproof Ski Mask – Cold Weather Face Mask Motorcycle Neck Warmer or Tactical… https://t.co/KFXsNti8NS pic.twitter.com/IZxrBTLcyg — Amazon (@amazon) June 22, 2017

Without putting words in your mouth, what’s the first thing that popped into your head? If you’re anything like the Twitter world, that answer might be ISIS.

Contrary to popular belief, I am not, in fact, ISIS. Y'all need to fix your ad targeting a bit. — Annika Schauer (@AnnikaSchauer) June 22, 2017

Now you too can become an ISIS fighter!!!!! — Tom Kaufman (@WhobbaBobba) June 22, 2017

So would this be a good choice for wearing at political protests? — John C Parson (@takujohn16) June 22, 2017

Perfect for antifa riots. — Pro Deo Et Patria! (@200GrainHunter) June 22, 2017

.