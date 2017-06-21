Little Big Town Make Startling Confessions Playing Never Have I Ever

Little Big Town just launched their own wine, 4 Cellars, so they seemed very game to take part in “Entertainment Tonight’s “Interviews Under the Influence” series.

During the appearance they played a game of “Never Have I Ever, and made some pretty funny confessions. For example, Phillip Sweet was once kicked out of a bar, although he insisted it wasn’t his fault and he was “guilty by association.” Meanwhile the whole band got kicked out of a casino along with Blake Shelton and Zac Brown because it was a dry casino and they decided to drink in their dressing room after a show.

Karen Fairchild shared that Kimberly Schlapman has only had two shots of tequila ever, but she shared one with Kenny Rogers and one with Matthew McConaughey, and Kimberly also admitted to an awkward encounter with Dolly Parton, saying she fell into her lap when meeting her.