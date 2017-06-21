Lindsay Ell Makes Big Announcement on Jimmy Kimmel!

As we get close to this summer’s #Hoedown, one of my favorite acts from last year was Lindsay Ell. That girl can shred on the guitar and she put on an amazing show! Ell is super friendly, down to earth, and her passion for music and people was written all over her face. She was so happy to be in Detroit to play for us!

Fast forward a year later and Lindsay Ell continues to be out on the road playing show after show. She released an impressive EP called ‘Worth the Wait’ and just made a BIG announcement of Jimmy Kimmel last night (6/20) It was Ell’s late night tv debut too! She announced that her new album called ‘The Project’ will be coming out this August! YAY!! I can’t wait!

Announced last night on @jimmykimmel….my first full album is called #TheProject & will be out in August!! #Kimmel pic.twitter.com/EMeBTNQwNe — Lindsay Ell (@lindsayell) June 21, 2017

Love this performance of Lindsay at The Opry!