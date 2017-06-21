Lady Antebellum Insist It Was A “Creative Break” And Never A Split

Lady Antebellum sat down for an interview with Gayle King on “CBS This Morning” to talk about their new album “Heart Break,” which just debuted at number one on the “Billboard” Country chart.

Charles Kelley admits that when the band originally announced they were taking a break about two years ago “we probably could’ve worded it all better,” insisting that there was never a plan to split, that they were only taking a “creative break.”

When the band finally got back together they decided to turn writing their record into a retreat, living together in Florida and Los Angeles, and the process worked out great. “It was one of those things — once we started writin’, it was so much fun,” Charles says. “We were havin’ a blast. I mean, we really were.”

The band is currently on tour and will head overseas later this year, and they admit the recent attack at the Ariana Grande concert was a “sobering moment,” especially since they are scheduled to play the same arena in Manchester where the attack occured. Still, they have no intention of altering their tour.

“But you can’t live in fear,” Hillary Scott says. “You know, we saw an incredible event take place, not a week later, where over 50,000 people joined and enjoyed great music and loved on one another, and that’s the goal, is music brings people together.”