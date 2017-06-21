Kane Brown to Perform at Saint Andrews Hall this August

June 21, 2017 10:00 AM By Jon Corrigan

Kane Brown is coming to Detroit this summer.

The country newcomer will perform at Saint Andrews Hall on Saturday, August 12. Tickets for Brown’s show go on sale Monday, June 26 at 10 a.m.

In April, Brown told fans at a Philadelphia concert that he is engaged to his girlfriend Katelyn Jae. A fan video caught the sweet moment on tape, where the “Thunder in the Rain” country music singer said he had to tell his Philly fans since he was in his sweetheart’s hometown.

Last month, Brown released a music video for his new single “What Ifs,” featuring Lauren Alaina. Directed by P.R. Brown, the scenic clip was filmed at The Inn at Newport Ranch north of San Francisco.

