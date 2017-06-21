Everything Coming to Netflix in July 2017

By: Jon Corrigan
The Netflix July 2017 movies and TV titles have been announced.
Highlighting this new haul (in order of release) is Titanic (1997), Free Willy (1993), The Mighty Ducks (1992), Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), The Longest Yard (2005), Punch-Drunk Love (2002), Are We There Yet (2005), Are We Done Yet (2007), The Land Before Time (1988), Police Academy (1984), Bad Santa 2 (2016), Lion (2016), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) plenty of Netflix originals.
July 1 –
Titanic
The Originals: Season 4
Free Willy
Disney’s The Mighty Ducks
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1
El Barco: Season 1
The Truth Is in the Stars
Deep Water: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Hostages (Israel): Season 2
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
Liar’s Dice
Offspring: Season 6
Boat Trip
Mixed Signals
Delicatessen
Caramel
Yours Fatefully: Season 1
The Ultimatum: Season 1
Unriddle II
Unriddle
Yes We Can!: Season 1
Spice Up: Season 1
World at Your Feet: Season 1
Emma
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Last Night
Out of Thin Air
Witnesses: Season 2
The Longest Yard
Jackass: Number Two
Punch-Drunk Love
Are We There Yet?
Are We Done Yet?
The Land Before Time
Dad
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
Here Alone
Spawn: The Movie
Code Name: The Cleaner
The Astronaut Farmer
Best in Show
Proof of Life
Matchstick Men
Taking Lives
Police Academy
July 2 –
El Chema: Season 1
July 3 –
Diamond Cartel
Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story
July 4 –
The Standups: Season 1
July 5 –
iZombie: Season 3
July 6 –
Speech & Debate
The Void
Butter
July 7 –
Castlevania: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dawn of the Croods: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)
July 8 –
Bad Santa 2
Horse Dancer
July 9 –
Lion
July 11 –
Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha
July 14 –
Friends From College: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
To the Bone—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Chasing Coral—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 15 –
Rake: Season 4
West Coast Customs: Season 4
July 17 –
Uncertain Glory
Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness
A Cowgirl’s Story
July 18 –
Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 3
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
July 20 –
Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B
July 21 –
Ozark: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Chance U: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Worst Witch: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 22 –
Railroad Tigers
July 24 –
Victor
July 25 –
Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Munroe Island
July 28 –
The Incredible Jessica James—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Daughters of Destiny: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 31 –
After The Reality
Checkpoint
Dark Night
Taking Earth
Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4