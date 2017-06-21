Brad Paisley Pays His Respects To Deceased Fan

June 21, 2017 6:33 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Brad Paisley took to Facebook yesterday to mourn the loss of one of his earliest fans. Brad shares that the woman, Barbara Diane Whiten, who passed away Monday, was one of his earliest fan club members, and they used to call her Cupcake because she made them for the band.

“Cupcake passed away of poor health,” he writes. “It makes me sad to see time take its toll, and yet so thankful for the rest of you as well. I cherish the friendships this career has brought my way, & here’s to the memories we’ve made & are still making. Rest In Peace Cupcake.”

