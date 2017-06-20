WYCD Hoedown’s Russell Dickerson Appeared On The Bachelorette!

This week’s episode of “The Bachelorette” picked up with Lee continuing his streak of being a jerk and trying to provoke people. It started with Eric and ended with Kenny, who had no problem calling him out.

Dean got the first one-on-one date and it involved going for a ride in the Goodyear Blimp . After finding out that Dean has a bit of a fear of flying, the two enjoy a very personal dinner where Dean opened up about his mom dying of breast cancer when he was in high school. It definitely brought Rachel and Dean closer. He got the date rose and the two were serenaded by Russell Dickerson , who you’ll see at the WYCD Hoedown !!

After some drama in the house amongst the men, Rachel skipped the cocktail party and went straight for the rose ceremony. Naturally, Lee didn't get sent packing. Instead, Diggy, Brady, and Bryce had to leave the mansion.

Rachel and the remaining guys then jetted off to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

The group date had Adam, Alex, Anthony, Bryan, Eric, Iggy, Jonathan, Josiah, Kenny, Lee, Matt, Peter, and Will compete in a spelling bee. Josiah ended up besting the rest of the guys, and impressing a group of tweens who had to listen to grown men spell “polyamorous.”

In the post-drinks session, Iggy talks trash about Josiah to Rachel…and tells him about it for no reason. It seems like someone wants to get some airtime.

Lee also doubled down on his awful ways and accused Kenny of getting aggressive for no reason. You know, skipping over the fact that he provoked him consistently. Naturally, because Rachel is a very intelligent adult, she decided to talk to Kenny about it directly. He did what he could to convince Rachel Lee isn’t what he seems, dropping the line “his handshake doesn’t match his smile.”

The episode ended with a to-be-continued and based on the preview for next week’s episode, Kenny is going to get decked in the face, presumably by Lee. The drama doesn’t end there, either. Kenny and Lee will have to go mano a mano on a two-on-one date. Buckle up!