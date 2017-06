Michael Ray just released a new single and video. The tune, “Get to You,” is from his upcoming sophomore album, which so far doesn’t have a title or release date.

The video for the romantic ballad has Michael driving in a car through Nashville, passing several scenic locations.

Michael’s upcoming album will be the follow-up to his 2015 self-titled album, which featured such number one songs as “Kiss You in the Morning” and “Think a Little Less.”

Source: Michael Ray