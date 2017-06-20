Jonah Hill is Almost Unrecognizable After Dramatic Weight-Loss

By: Jon Corrigan

Jonah Hill is half the man he used to be, literally.

The actor, known for his frequent weight fluctuations, was spotted over the weekend looking like he’s in the best shape of his life.

I swear to god I thought this picture of Jonah Hill was Patrick Dempsey at first pic.twitter.com/0m8Ld4ouGS — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) June 19, 2017

Jonah hill is weight loss goals.. bruuuh 😵 pic.twitter.com/KSDMwRGYMt — Mark (@Mmartinez94Mark) June 16, 2017

Since gaining 40 pounds for his role in the 2015 film War Dogs, it appears Hill shed that weight and then some.

He credits his slim down to advice from his 21 Jump Street co-star, Channing Tatum.

“I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?'” Hill said during an interview on “The Tonight Show.” “Yes, you dumb mother****er, of course you will. It’s the simplest thing in the entire world.”

My motivation for weight loss is skinny Jonah Hill. pic.twitter.com/8PJA2lGbgb — Kathy Wang (@Blamely_q) June 12, 2017

