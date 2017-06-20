Harry Potter-Themed Bar Crawl Coming to Royal Oak in 2017

By: Jon Corrigan

A Harry Potter-themed bar crawl will bring summer to a close this September in Royal Oak.

The announcement, which comes on the heels of “Pottercon” at the Masonic Temple in Detroit last month and news of a Harry Potter Escape Room headed to Novi, states the “Expecto Hangover Bar Crawl” will take Saturday, September 16.

Tickets are $22 and include themed drink specials (butterbeer???), a souvenir beer stein and free cover at all the bars.

The bar list has yet to be announced.

For tickets, click here.