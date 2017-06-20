Harry Potter-Themed Bar Crawl Coming to Royal Oak in 2017

June 20, 2017 4:11 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan

A Harry Potter-themed bar crawl will bring summer to a close this September in Royal Oak.

The announcement, which comes on the heels of “Pottercon” at the Masonic Temple in Detroit last month and news of a Harry Potter Escape Room headed to Novi, states the “Expecto Hangover Bar Crawl” will take Saturday, September 16.

Tickets are $22 and include themed drink specials (butterbeer???), a souvenir beer stein and free cover at all the bars.

The bar list has yet to be announced.

For tickets, click here.

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Play H-O-R-S-E with Brett Young at HoedownYou also get signed photo, hat, t-shirt and free transportation to-and-from Hoedown courtesy of Lyft!
The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!

Listen Live