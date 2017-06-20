Food Too Salty? Use A Different Colored Napkin

June 20, 2017 7:28 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

When you’re setting the table, don’t just coordinate the napkins to the plates and tablecloths. According to a new report, the color of the napkins can affect the flavor of the food you’re eating.

Napkin brand Tork worked with Swedish food stylist and chef Linda Lundgren, who tried dishes with different colored napkins and found the shades affected the taste of the foods differently.

“How do you make a strawberry mousse sweeter and richer tasting? The answer isn’t more strawberries and sugar,” Lundgren explains. “Instead, try serving the dish with a coral pink napkin. The color increases the perception of sweetness and decreases bitterness.” So it’s perfect for desserts.

Their research also found:

  • Aqua blue napkins enhance the flavor of eggs and Indian food by making food seem less salty.
  • Mustard yellow improves the flavor of green dishes like sprouts and salads.
  • Gray napkins help contrast lighter meals and help Mediterranean food taste richer.

Source: Daily Mail

