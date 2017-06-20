Drake Bell’s Feelings Hurt Over Not Being Invited To Josh Peck’s Wedding

June 20, 2017 7:00 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Josh Peck, star of Nickelodeons show Drake & Josh got married over the weekend. While he invited his “Grandfathered” co-star, John Stamos, he did NOT invite his “Drake & Josh” co-star.

Apparently Drake Bell was in his feelings about it, and took to Twitter to let it be known. In some now deleted tweets, he said, “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear,” and “True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear.” Bell went on to add, “Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha,” and “ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

Since Josh hasn’t responded to Drake, we can only guess he and Paige O’Brien are enjoying their honeymoon. Meanwhile, reps for Josh and Drake haven’t responded.

