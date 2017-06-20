Dearborn Heights Burger Joint Hosting Free Shake Day on June 21

By: Jon Corrigan

To ring in the first day of summer on June 21, Wayback Burgers locations across the country are hosting a Free Shake Day event this Wednesday.

We can't take our mind off of you… #FreeShakeDay pic.twitter.com/cQSAt0wNlY — Wayback Burgers (@waybackburgers) June 14, 2017

From 10:30 a.m. to close on June 21, the Metro Detroit Wayback Burgers restaurant, located on Ford Road in Dearborn Heights, will give away one free milkshake to all customers while supplies last – no purchase necessary.

Since the average Wayback Burgers location will give out more than 280 free milkshakes, owners are gearing up for Free Shake Day with 30 times the required daily supply; 2,200 gallons of ice cream, 175 gallons of Hershey’s chocolate syrup, 175 gallons of Monin French Vanilla syrup, and 22,000 cups, lids and straws, to be exact.

See the local Wayback Burgers address below:

22000 Ford Rd, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127