Chris Stapleton More Than Happy To Open For Tom Petty

June 20, 2017 7:32 AM By Chuck Edwards

Chris Stapleton is expected to return to the road this week after taking three-weeks off to heal his injured finger. In the coming weeks, Chris is set to open for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in Chicago and Milwaukee and he couldn’t be more excited.

“I’m a huge Tom Petty fan, and he’s one of my all-time favorites,” Chris shares, adding, “I buy tickets to Tom Petty, so I’d certainly be more than happy to be on a bill with him.”

Chris’ first show opening for Petty is set for June 29th at Wrigley Field in Chicago, and then he’ll open for him again on July 5th at Summerfest in Milwaukee.

Source: Chris Stapleton

