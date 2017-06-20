Want to Play Basketball with Brett Young Backstage at Hoedown 2017?

By: Jon Corrigan

WYCD has your chance to not only get backstage and meet Brett Young at Hoedown 2017, but also to take on the country artist in a friendly game of H-O-R-S-E.

Listen to 99.5 WYCD this weekend (June 24-25) for your chance to win. One grand prize winner gets a pair of Hoedown tickets, will play Brett Young in H-O-R-S-E backstage at Hoedown, a merchandise package which includes signed Brett Young apparel, plus free transportation to-and-from Hoedown courtesy of Lyft.

Qualifies will receive a pair of Hoedown tickets.

Taking place at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Friday, June 30, the 35 annual 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017 will feature performances by Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young and several other bands across three stages.