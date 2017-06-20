Want to Play Basketball with Brett Young Backstage at Hoedown 2017?

June 20, 2017 10:08 AM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

WYCD has your chance to not only get backstage and meet Brett Young at Hoedown 2017, but also to take on the country artist in a friendly game of H-O-R-S-E.

Listen to 99.5 WYCD this weekend (June 24-25) for your chance to win. One grand prize winner gets a pair of Hoedown tickets, will play Brett Young in H-O-R-S-E backstage at Hoedown, a merchandise package which includes signed Brett Young apparel, plus free transportation to-and-from Hoedown courtesy of Lyft.

Qualifies will receive a pair of Hoedown tickets.

Taking place at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Friday, June 30, the 35 annual 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2017 will feature performances by Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young and several other bands across three stages.

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Play H-O-R-S-E with Brett Young at HoedownYou also get signed photo, hat, t-shirt and free transportation to-and-from Hoedown courtesy of Lyft!
The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!

Listen Live